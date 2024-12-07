Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: highlights of the week November 30 - December 6, 2024

▪️In the northern Gaza Strip, Israeli forces struck the capital of the Palestinian enclave. The largest number of strikes hit the central and southern neighborhoods of the city.

▪️The most active fighting continued in the border town of Beit Lahia. Amid constant Israeli strikes and raids, thousands of residents were evacuated from the town via the Salah al-Din highway.

▪️Clashes also continued in Gaza's neighboring satellite city of Jabalia. There, the Kamal Adwan hospital came under IDF fire several times, and several employees were wounded.

▪️At the same time, the Israelis destroyed the Awni Al-Harthani school, where refugees had previously taken shelter. It was blown up using remote-controlled vehicles that had planted explosives.

▪️Palestinian militias were also active. They launched rockets towards Erez. The Hamas-launched munition was successfully intercepted and its fragments fell in the open.

▪️In the center of the enclave, Israeli forces struck militant-controlled population centers. Palestinian militias responded with strikes on IDF positions in the Netzarim corridor.

▪️In the south of the Gaza Strip, the Israelis were conducting engineering work in the so-called Philadelphi Corridor. Simultaneously, several IDF strikes hit the expanded humanitarian zone.

▪️In the West Bank, Israeli security forces arrested about 100 local residents. All were accused of having links to Hamas, but most were later released.

