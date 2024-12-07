BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles highlights of the week November 30 - December 6, 2024
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • 6 months ago

Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: highlights of the week November 30 - December 6, 2024

▪️In the northern Gaza Strip, Israeli forces struck the capital of the Palestinian enclave. The largest number of strikes hit the central and southern neighborhoods of the city. 

▪️The most active fighting continued in the border town of Beit Lahia. Amid constant Israeli strikes and raids, thousands of residents were evacuated from the town via the Salah al-Din highway. 

▪️Clashes also continued in Gaza's neighboring satellite city of Jabalia. There, the Kamal Adwan hospital came under IDF fire several times, and several employees were wounded. 

▪️At the same time, the Israelis destroyed the Awni Al-Harthani school, where refugees had previously taken shelter. It was blown up using remote-controlled vehicles that had planted explosives. 

▪️Palestinian militias were also active. They launched rockets towards Erez. The Hamas-launched munition was successfully intercepted and its fragments fell in the open.

▪️In the center of the enclave, Israeli forces struck militant-controlled population centers. Palestinian militias responded with strikes on IDF positions in the Netzarim corridor.

▪️In the south of the Gaza Strip, the Israelis were conducting engineering work in the so-called Philadelphi Corridor. Simultaneously, several IDF strikes hit the expanded humanitarian zone.

▪️In the West Bank, Israeli security forces arrested about 100 local residents. All were accused of having links to Hamas, but most were later released.

#digest #Israel #Palestine #video

@rybar

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy