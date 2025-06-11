Gabbard: "Closer to the brink of nuclear annihilation than ever before" - Tulsi Gabbard's visit to Hiroshima

Gabbard - 'Today closer to the brink of nuclear annihilation than ever before'

"Political elite and warmongers are carelessly fomenting fear and tensions between nuclear powers." ". . . they are confident they will have access to nuclear shelters for themselves and their families, that regular people won't have access to". - Gabbard

U.S. National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard issued a warning: the world is closer than ever to nuclear annihilation — and elites are to blame. In a recent video she posted on her social media, she condemned political warmongers for escalating tensions between nuclear powers.

This Video: This found at Tulsi Gabbard on YouTube, On Her Visit To Hiroshima

I recently visited Hiroshima, and stood at the epicenter of a city scarred by the unimaginable horror caused by a single nuclear bomb dropped in 1945. What I saw, the stories I heard, and the haunting sadness that remains, will stay with me forever.

Tulsi Gabbard, the US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) posted this video on YouTube today, June 10, 2025