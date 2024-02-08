BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Do Christians have Self-Confidence? No.
Do Christians have Self-Confidence? No.


Although at first you might think yes, the answer is no.


Providing biblical teachings without denominational or man made traditional influence. Living and serving the Lord Jesus Christ in Spirit and in Truth as is required and intended for Christians by God through His holy word.


If you would like to support this ministry you can do so at the following Paypal link.

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=UT4GCBNSZQZ9A


Questions or concerns? Need further understanding about something mentioned within videos, or have a video request, please reach out

@[email protected].


Other Links -

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCf5GapF6qJUXFUsIh23j20w

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/biblicalshepherd

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GmiAnYqEOPo6/

climate changeglobal warmingbiblegodjesus christspacechristianityfaithself confidencedinosaurscatholicismthechosen
