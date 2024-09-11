RAINY-NIGHT TAKE-OFF FROM J F K AIRPORT!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Night-time at J F K Airport, turns the place into a Circus with all the moving lights. It is the end of February and the Temperature is 32 Degrees, perfect for Ice formation on the Wings and Fuselage. The planes line up for De-icing, which delays departure as much as two hours.
But safety is the concern, and I do not mind the wait!
Come along for the Take-off!