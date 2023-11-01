False Flag Alert!!!! Israel says Hamas planning chemical weapons attack | Redacted News

Clayton Morris, Redacted - Is a major false flag operation on the horizon? 🚨 #Israeli government's concerns about #Gaza's terrain. Ex-CIA analyst Larry Johnson suggests recent alarming rhetoric on #Hamas & chemical weapons. 🤔 Stay informed. #GazaConflict





Get ready we could be about to see a major false flag operation? The Israeli government knows that a massive ground operation in Gaza would destroy the Israeli military thanks to booby traps and a massive cave structure.





So how do they get rid of Hamas in Gaza? Ex CIA analyst Larry Johnson says that over the past 24 hours we've seen some really troubling rhetoric coming from mainstream media and the Israeli government telling us that Hamas has been preparing chemical weapons. In other words weapons of mass destruction. Under that false flag the Israeli government could launch a devastating gas attack on the cave and tunnels of Gaza.





✅ Sign up for our Free DAILY newsletter, delivered right to your inbox first thing in the morning. ➜ https://redacted.inc





✅ Become a Redacted Rebel VIP and get access to EXCLUSIVE content, live streams, and more! ➜ https://redacted.locals.com