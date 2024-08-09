CRAFT SHALL PROSPER in HIS HAND ~ Daniel 8:25

Daniel 8:25 And through his policy also he shall cause craft to prosper in his hand;

and he shall magnify himself in his heart, and by peace shall destroy many:

he shall also stand up against the Prince of princes;

but he shall be broken without hand.





