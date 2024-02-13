Sen Rand Paul Shreds 'Ukraine First, America Last’ Bill: “It’s the Middle Finger to America!”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Senator Rand Paul Shreds 'Ukraine First, America Last’ Bill: “It’s the Middle Finger to America!”
“If this bill had an image or a cover on the front of the bill, the image would be the migrant in New York who assaulted a police officer, was freed from jail, on no bail, and gave the middle finger of both hands to America. That’s what this bill is. It’s the middle finger to America!”
Paul continued:
“This bill is the middle finger to every working man and woman in America — every struggling American family. This bill gives them the middle finger and says, ‘We don’t care about you. We care more about Ukraine than we care about our southern border.’”