Apocalypse Watch E167: The Hezbollah Ball-Busting Beeper Attack
25 views • 8 months ago
Johnny Watcher, Keghead and TwoShoes speculate on the origins and ramifications of the Hezbollah Jihadi Pager massacre. Johnny offers a prognostication prize for the Watcher who can best predict the next attempt on Trump's life.
