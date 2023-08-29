DON'T TRUST CORPORATE MEDIA - Rescind Law that's Allowing Main-Stream Media To Report Lies to the American Public - part 6 - Steven D Kelley

DON'T TRUST THE CORPORATE MEDIA - Rescind Law that's Allowing Main-Stream Media To Report Lies to American Public - part 6 - Steven D Kelley

Steven D Kelley For President 2024

For the full list written of the best campaign promises ever, and they're all from Steven D Kelley. You can find them and the video explaining each. Go to the video mentioned below.

💥Steven D Kelley For President 💥Platform 2024 - Steven D Kelley - Aug 3, 2023

https://www.brighteon.com/517d32a1-941f-4528-8531-31043a1c05de

Website in Progress:

www.stevendkelley2024.com

https://t.me/stevendkelleyforpresident

https://t.me/sdkelleypresident

Non Presidential Sites:

Join his Telegram - https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Follow Steven there, where he can be reached everyday.

Website: https://www.stevendkelley.com/