Iranian missile attack on Israel, consisting of approximately 15 missiles - part 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
77 views • 2 months ago

The results of another Iranian missile attack on Israel, consisting of approximately 15 missiles.

Several hits were reported - one of the targets was an industrial facility in Ashdod (probably a power plant), another rocket fell near a road.

Adding: 

Smoke rises from IDF navy base city Ashdod after Iran fires missile — WarFront Witness

Ashdod industrial zone hit — DD Geopolitics

Adding:

Now the British press is also writing about the US failing to hit Iran's nuclear stockpiles

According to the Financial Times, the US strikes did not affect Iran's enriched uranium stockpiles.

