The Endless Maze Beneath Hive Zythar: A Warhammer 40K Horror Story

Lexman Asper Davian, Adeptus Arbites of Hive Zythar’s shadowed depths, was tasked with unearthing the fate of vanished survey teams in the accursed Gehenna V. Beyond an ancient adamantium gate, a sentient labyrinth of xenos crystal pulsed with a profane hymn, its ebon veins weaving flesh into techno-horrors. His Enforcers fell—one by one—to the maze’s seductive logic, their souls archived in its crystalline heart. Davian’s Lex Imperialis forged a final act: his will bound the hunger within, sealing the abyss as its eternal sentinel. No glory crowns this deed. Only a silent ward, forged from a man’s fading light, holds back the void’s ravenous truth.





Note: This is a fanmade Warhammer 40,000 story. It is an unofficial work and not affiliated with or endorsed by Games Workshop. All rights to Warhammer 40,000, its universe, characters, and settings belong to Games Workshop Ltd.

