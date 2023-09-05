© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
April 4th, 2021
Do you understand the first and second resurrections spoken about in Revelation 20? Pastor Dean Odle gives a thorough teaching on the first resurrection (or as many call it, the rapture of believers), the great tribulation, and the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ on the last day.
"For I reckon that the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory which shall be revealed in us." Romans 8:18