Dot-Connector: Ep161: Trump is instigating the ‘Great Reset’- Free Version

David Icke





This week on Dot-Connector David dives into the key headlines of the week and gives some much-needed context to them all.

Today’s stories include –

• Hungary’s withdrawal from the ICC.

• Donald Trump’s $1 Trillion ‘Offence’ budget.

• IDF murder and bury Aid Workers.

• Trump’s tariffs spark global chaos.

And much more in today’s episode.

For further insights, with an additional hour of information click here to stream on Ickonic now – https://www.ickonic.com/Series/121

David’s brand new documentary ‘Persona Non-Grata’ highlighting is the illegal banning of him for the EU is now available to stream exclusively on Ickonic – Click here to watch now - https://www.ickonic.com/watch/3070

View over 30 years of exclusive content from David Icke including Films, Series and Live events only on www.ickonic.com.

Sign up today for just £1.99.

https://www.ickonic.com