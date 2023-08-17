BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Rich Men North of Richmond
Info You Can Use
146 views • 08/17/2023

Rich Men North of Richmond

Lyrics and Music by:

Oliver Anthony

Oliver Anthony's song "Rich Men North of Richmond" became a viral hit in August 2023 after gaining traction on social media. The song has been described as a "blue-collar anthem" and a "right-wing anthem" and has been championed by conservative pundits and politicians. The song has become one of the best-selling songs in the country, sitting atop Apple Music and Spotify's U.S. charts along with the iTunes sales chart, and Anthony is now among the strongest contenders for a Number One on Billboard's Hot 100 next week. The song is a self-professed ode to "the working class and your average hard-working young man who may have lost hope in the grind of trying to get by."


Keywords
freedomtreasonconstitutionfraudfreedom of speechtyrannyrebellionoppressiontyrannicaltyrantoligarch
