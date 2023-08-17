© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rich Men North of Richmond
Lyrics and Music by:
Oliver Anthony
Oliver Anthony's song "Rich Men North of Richmond" became a viral hit in August 2023 after gaining traction on social media. The song has been described as a "blue-collar anthem" and a "right-wing anthem" and has been championed by conservative pundits and politicians. The song has become one of the best-selling songs in the country, sitting atop Apple Music and Spotify's U.S. charts along with the iTunes sales chart, and Anthony is now among the strongest contenders for a Number One on Billboard's Hot 100 next week. The song is a self-professed ode to "the working class and your average hard-working young man who may have lost hope in the grind of trying to get by."