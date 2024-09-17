Worldwide Supplier For MMS + Activator: http://www.sacredpurity.com/mms.html





What Is MMS? (Miracle Mineral Solution) - https://bit.ly/3XtqGe2

The MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) Benefits!) - https://sunfruitdan.co/3VgJRHY

The MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) Starting Protocol - https://bit.ly/3RlSePp

The MMS Health Recovery Plan (Program) - https://bit.ly/3UkQYhF

WARNING NEVER INGEST MMS AND ACTIVATORS THAT COME IN PLASTIC CONTAINERS! - https://sunfruitdan.co/3XgQn4f





Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html





Why You Must Take MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) EVERY HOUR!





MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) is a potent oxidizing substance. When activated with an activator, it becomes CDS (Chlorine Dioxide), and you need to create this before ingesting it to induce the vast array of detox and healing effects it can provide.





One thing people ideally need to be aware of when they are taking MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) is "Why You Must Take MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) EVERY HOUR!" if you don't know the reasons why, watch this video from the start to FINISH!





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno