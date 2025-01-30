❗️"If Boikov (aka Aussie Cossack) wants to sit in a Krushchevka outside Moscow so be it. Just give us Oscar back.

🔄A prisoner swap between Jenkins and Boikov could be facilitated. We should be considering this arrangement."

Australian military lawyer Glenn Kolomeitz via SkyNews

Adding:

the Russian Embassy Statement about this:

The Australian Government and the mainstream media seem to have gotten the Oscar Jenkins story wrong. They keep issuing and airing demands directed to Russia along with threats of an “unequivocal” response rather than reflecting on their responsibility for what has occurred to a fellow Australian.

It is through combined efforts of Australian politicians and the mainstream media that an anti-Russian narrative has prevailed over, misleading Aussies to believe that going to Ukraine to kill Russians was a commendable thing to do.

A case in point is the state-funded public broadcaster eagerly educating the audience about the qualifications to join the Ukrainian Foreign Legion while emphasising that military background is optional. Or the Sky News happily peddling Kiev-fabricated fakes like “Sergeant who fought alongside Oscar Jenkins confirms Australian was tortured for days before execution by Russians”.

Meanwhile, former Defense staff members (reportedly the majority of Australians fighting in Ukraine) are being quietly issued “foreign work authorisations” under the Australia SAMS legislation.

Against this background, the official “do not travel” advice can only be perceived as a hypocritical disclaimer to camouflage the policy of condoning, in fact, encouraging citizens to go and fight Russians.

Australians should think for themselves and avoid trouble by staying clear of the Special Military Operation zone. It is as simple as that.