BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

❗️If Boikov (Aussie Cossack) wants to sit in a Krushchevka outside Moscow so be it. Just give us Oscar back
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
40 views • 7 months ago

❗️"If Boikov (aka Aussie Cossack) wants to sit in a Krushchevka outside Moscow so be it. Just give us Oscar back. 

🔄A prisoner swap between Jenkins and Boikov could be facilitated. We should be considering this arrangement."

Australian military lawyer Glenn Kolomeitz via SkyNews 

Adding:

the Russian Embassy Statement about this: 

The Australian Government and the mainstream media seem to have gotten the Oscar Jenkins story wrong. They keep issuing and airing demands directed to Russia along with threats of an “unequivocal” response rather than reflecting on their responsibility for what has occurred to a fellow Australian. 

It is through combined efforts of Australian politicians and the mainstream media that an anti-Russian narrative has prevailed over, misleading Aussies to believe that going to Ukraine to kill Russians was a commendable thing to do. 

A case in point is the state-funded public broadcaster eagerly educating the audience about the qualifications to join the Ukrainian Foreign Legion while emphasising that military background is optional. Or the Sky News happily peddling Kiev-fabricated fakes like “Sergeant who fought alongside Oscar Jenkins confirms Australian was tortured for days before execution by Russians”. 

Meanwhile, former Defense staff members (reportedly the majority of Australians fighting in Ukraine) are being quietly issued “foreign work authorisations” under the Australia SAMS legislation. 

Against this background, the official “do not travel” advice can only be perceived as a hypocritical disclaimer to camouflage the policy of condoning, in fact, encouraging citizens to go and fight Russians. 

Australians should think for themselves and avoid trouble by staying clear of the Special Military Operation zone. It is as simple as that.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy