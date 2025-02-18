Matthew 4:12-25 The Start of the Ministry of Jesus Christ

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastor Andrew Russell's sermon focuses on Matthew 4:12-25, which marks the commencement of Jesus's ministry. In this passage, Jesus begins his activities of teaching, proclaiming the good news, and healing throughout Galilee, fulfilling prophecy. He calls for repentance in light of the impending kingdom and selects fishermen as his initial disciples, who promptly leave everything to follow him. This passage also tells us the scope and impact of his ministry.
