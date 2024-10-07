Friends Forever Club Teaches Kids Their Worth in Christ - Nedy Valdivia and Cheryl Hill

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Nobody likes to be bullied, but bullying has become an epidemic in America. Just ask Nedy Valdivia and Cheryl Hill. Both women experienced bullying in different ways during their childhood, which eventually led them to question their self-worth. Thanks to the love and truth of God’s Word, both of these world-changers are now confident in their worth in the Lord. They are on a mission to help kids learn about bullying and how to avoid becoming bullies themselves! Nedy is the founder and president of the Friends Forever Club, which educates kids on bullying, how to respond to unkind behavior, and how to initiate gentle discussions on tense topics. Cheryl is on the board of directors of the organization and together they make a dynamic duo.
TAKEAWAYS
If you place your faith in Jesus Christ, He promises to give you life and life to the fullest
There are four main types of bullying: physical, verbal, social, and cyber
All humans are created in the image and likeness of God and therefore have unique worth and value
Death and life are in the power of the tongue
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
BARK Phone: https://bit.ly/TINAPHONE
BARK App (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/BARKCCM
Hurt People Hurt People video: https://bit.ly/3Y7ahP8
The Power of Value video: https://bit.ly/3XT1Bul
🔗 CONNECT WITH FRIENDS FOREVER CLUB
Website: https://friends4everclub.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Friends4everclub
Instagram: https://bit.ly/3zKa2jI
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3zGECuH
TikTok: https://bit.ly/4dvQPjB
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM
TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina
PetClub 247 (use this link for discounts!): https://petclub247.com/tina
Equipping The Persecuted: https://equippingthepersecuted.org/donate
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/