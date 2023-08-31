© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Biden's Curtain" in Hawaii
New videos from Lahaina, Maui, show miles of black fences erected to keep people from seeing what is happening at the scene of the catastrophic fires in Hawaii.
"No one can go in there, no one can photograph anything."
"There is a huge focus on making sure that the media and anyone else can't see what's going on there."
Drone flights over Lahaina are also banned.
The fence has been dubbed the "Biden Curtain."