Truth in Turbulent Times: The Authentic Path

Joel and Yerasimos join Max to share their individual journeys and how they came together to start Here For The Truth Podcast. The conversation centers around the invisible hand engineering our reality, the global awakening we are witnessing, birth, death, family and culture in a rich exploration of how we find our authentic path of truth during these times of transition.