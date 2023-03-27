Cobalt production sites for electric cars battery fabrication looks like a slave camp

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles require the production of cobalt, and even mainstream sources predict a global cobalt shortage by 2030.
Still think everyone's going to be driving electric cars by 2030?
Nope, private cars will only be accessible to the rich and powerful, and peasants like you will be confined to your 15 minute prisons.
You will go nowhere and you will be "happy".