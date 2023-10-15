BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ring Of Fire Solar Eclipse Today. Climate Change: September 2023 Earth's Hottest Month Ever Recorded
SavingHealthMinistries
43 views • 10/15/2023

Get Ready for the ‘Ring of Fire’ Solar Eclipse This Saturday October 14, 2023. The moon will slip in front of the sun, leaving a fiery orange rim in the sky that will be visible for just a few minutes.


September 2023 was Earth’s most extreme month for heat ever recorded


Climate rules are coming for corporate America


Afghanistan earthquakes a 'disaster on top of a disaster', World Food Programme says


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Dtube account: https://d.tube/#!/c/bibletruth777


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Donate, Tithe, or Offerings:

https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

Pastor David House

(757) 955-6871


Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:

PO BOX 41161

Norfolk, VA 23541


Keywords
climate changenasaastrologysdabible prophecyseventh day adventistsolar eclipsering of fireamossigns in the heavenssigns of the timessigns in the skyextreme heatsda sermon4th angelprophet amosglobal climate change policiesring of fire solar eclipse
