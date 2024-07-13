Al-Qassam targeting IOF in Shuja’ya, after the Israeli army’s withdrawal from it - extended

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Al-Qassam Brigades published a six-minute video of targeting Occupation forces in Shuja’ya neighborhood, after the Israeli army’s withdrawal from it.
Adding from Hezbollah:
Hezbollah: 'The Lebanese Resistance Brigades targeted on Friday, July 12th, the Zionist outpost of Ruwais al-Qarn in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with ATGM missiles, achieving direct hits'
and: An informed source close to Hezbollah reports that the operation was carried out by a Greek-Orthodox missile squad from the town of Marjaayoun