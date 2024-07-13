Al-Qassam targeting IOF in Shuja’ya, after the Israeli army’s withdrawal from it - extended

Al-Qassam Brigades published a six-minute video of targeting Occupation forces in Shuja’ya neighborhood, after the Israeli army’s withdrawal from it.

Adding from Hezbollah:

Hezbollah: 'The Lebanese Resistance Brigades targeted on Friday, July 12th, the Zionist outpost of Ruwais al-Qarn in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with ATGM missiles, achieving direct hits'

and: An informed source close to Hezbollah reports that the operation was carried out by a Greek-Orthodox missile squad from the town of Marjaayoun





