DEVIL SATAN SERPENT Pt 16 Prince of this world

Who is the prince of this world?

Who is the God of this age? ...Let's find out.





Full study: https://www.ageoflaodicea.com/devil-satan-serpent/

You can find all the episodes on the website ^^. I'm running out of uploads here on Brighteon.







Last episode recap: Satan in the New Testament is not a supernatural monster but a role—an adversary, opponent, or slanderer—played by real people or systems that resist God's will. The Greek Satanas and Diabolos describe this opposition, not a fallen angel. Jesus even calls Peter “Satan” (Matt. 16:23) when Peter opposes God’s redemptive plan, showing that ‘Satan’ can describe anyone resisting divine truth. In the wilderness temptations (Matt. 4), the “devil” is linked to the Pharisees, Herodians, and Sadducees who later tempt, test, and slander Jesus (cf. Matt. 22:18; Mark 8:11). These were not literal demons but carnal, religious men operating as adversaries.





Evil in Scripture is consistently shown to originate from within—the human heart—not from an outside being. Jeremiah 17:9, Genesis 8:21, and Matthew 15:19 reveal that rebellion, pride, and deception flow from our own corrupt desires. The idea of a supernatural Satan or “devil” misplaces blame and denies personal accountability. The so-called “prince of this world” (John 12:31) and “rulers of darkness” (Eph. 6:12) point to earthly, political, and religious authorities that oppose God’s people. Redemption through Christ is not a cosmic struggle with a devil, but a restoration of right relationship with God—transforming the inner man, not defeating an evil being.





From Judas' betrayal to the Pharisees' slander, “Satan” consistently symbolizes human adversaries and false leadership. In Luke 22:3, “Satan entered Judas” simply means an adversary (from the temple system) came to him with a plot. In Luke 13:16, the woman bound by “Satan” is a picture of those burdened under Jewish legal traditions, not possessed by demons. And when Jesus says, “I beheld Satan fall like lightning” (Luke 10:18), He celebrates the collapse of corrupt power and false doctrines as the Gospel spreads—not a celestial war. The real enemy is man’s rebellion, the corrupt systems of the world, and false religion that opposes the truth of God.





QUICK REFERENCE CHARTS

SERPENT Chart - https://www.ageoflaodicea.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/SERPENT-Chart.pdf

DEVIL Chart - https://www.ageoflaodicea.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/DEVIL-Chart.pdf

SATAN Chart - https://www.ageoflaodicea.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/SATAN-Chart.pdf

Sons of God Chart - https://www.thinkoutsidethebeast.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/SONS-of-GOD-Chart_compressed.pdf





YOUTUBE channel https://www.youtube.com/@brotherhebert2025