Joe Allen: Dark Aeon, Transhumanism, & Idiocracy Run by Algorithms!

Joe Allen discusses the age of intelligent machines and all things transhumanism, which is a new heterodox religion steeped in Gnosticism that has crept into government and major corporations seeking to create Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) or god on earth and a transcendent realm to escape into. We discuss DARPA, brain-computer interfaces (BCI), the goal to meld the brain with computers systems, and how transgenderism is a slippery slope toward transhumanism. The danger with this movement is it's goal of creating a totalizing technology which would lead to a dystopian society or an idiocracy run by algorithms!





About Joe Allen

Joe Allen has written for Chronicles, The Federalist, Human Events, The National Pulse, Parabola, Salvo, and Protocol: The Journal of the Entertainment Technology Industry. He holds a master’s degree from Boston University, where he studied cognitive science and human evolution as they pertain to religion. As an arena rigger, he’s toured the world for rock n’ roll, country, rap, classical, and cage-fighting productions. He now serves as the transhumanism editor for Bannon’s WarRoom.





