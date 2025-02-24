BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
'Zero Day' Predictive Programming Movie From Netflix-NOW THE END BEGINS-FEB 24 2025
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
105 followers
45 views • 6 months ago

On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, today is Day 1,806 of 15 Days To Flatten The Curve, and the hits just keep coming. Look at the headlines on any news web site, the world is in swirling and relentless turmoil. Everyone is just waiting for the war to start, literally, and don’t worry because it’s absolutely coming. It just may not be the war you were expecting. ‘Zero Day’ is an excellent series, and we recommend you watch it. In fact it’s so good, you forget how much you don’t like Robert DeNiro by about halfway through the second episode. A ‘zero day attack’ is a cyber attack that exploits a previously unknown vulnerability in software or hardware, meaning the vendor has had “zero days” to develop a patch to fix it, making it particularly dangerous as there is no known defense against it at the time of the attack. America is not awaiting war from any outside nation or forces, we could easily defeat just about any nation who might wish to come against us. But as ‘Zero Day’ shows, it’s that enemy from within you have to worry about. On this episode, we show you all the things from ‘Leave The World Behind’ that have already happened, and we show you what a ‘Zero Day’ attack on America by our government looks like.


Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
