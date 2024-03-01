Target: Christian Nationalism!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
They’re Coming For You Next
* Y’know because Ultra MAGA is the threat — or something like that.
* Isn’t this [Bidan] movie great?
* We are larping every tactic in the totalitarian playbook.
* This one is called dehumanization.
* Americans are getting the greatest history lesson ever taught.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 1 March 2024
https://rumble.com/v4glhii-theyre-coming-for-you-next-ep.-2199-03012024.html