Target: Christian Nationalism!

They’re Coming For You Next

* Y’know because Ultra MAGA is the threat — or something like that.

* Isn’t this [Bidan] movie great?

* We are larping every tactic in the totalitarian playbook.

* This one is called dehumanization.

* Americans are getting the greatest history lesson ever taught.





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | 1 March 2024

https://rumble.com/v4glhii-theyre-coming-for-you-next-ep.-2199-03012024.html