© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Obama Calls for ‘Digital Fingerprints’ to Tackle Spread of ‘Misinformation'
Barack Obama made a projection that the 2024 presidential campaign would be plagued by 'misinformation.' He emphasized the importance of regulating digital authenticity.
Read more at: https://www.theblaze.com/news/obama-proposes-digital-fingerprints-misinformation
Source @Real World News