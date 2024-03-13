The Global Elites "digital identity platform" would essentially be required to breathe.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"I believe your government should be the owner of your digital ID."
President of the World Bank, Ajay Banga, calls for governments to construct a "digital identity platform"—required by citizens for the receipt of insurance, healthcare and education—that guarantees the "privacy" of citizens.
"If you don't do that, you will run into trouble with the acceptance of the idea."
Um, the reason people oppose digital ID in the first place is precisely BECAUSE it's a violation of privacy, by its very nature—enabling governments to centrally monitor, regulate and restrict the intricate details of people's lives, at the press of a button.
https://x.com/wideawake_media/status/1767868291438022745?s=20