Pastor Caspar McCloud - Musician, Holy Spirit Sensitivity, Christianity Today, & Triple Helix
Warriors Rise
Warriors Rise
66 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
24 views • 08/17/2023

Caspar McCloud is an amazing Guitarist, Singer, Songwriter, Portrait Artist, Equestrian, Ordained Minister/Pastor, Best Selling Authority, Husband, Father. Caspar's Band has been helping to draw people closer to the Lord Jesus Christ of Nazareth and calling attention to the prophetic timelines we are now living in.

Today we speak of the Church; Sensitivity to the Holy Spirit; Triple Helix in our DNA; Music etc... Enjoy

His newest album "Higher Frequencies" was released on
4th of July 2023.

Caspar McCloud's Music can be found:
www.casparmccloudmusic.com

Online Sunday Services
theupperroomfellowship.org

https://www.facebook.com/pastor.c.mccloud

https://rumble.com/c/SpiritualEncounters

Twitter: @PastorCaspar

Jodi LoDolce
www.WarriorsRise.net
YOUTUBE:
JodiL792 Warriors Rise (not all content shared here)
RUMBLE: Warriors4ChristRise
Brighteon: Warriors Rise
FrankSpeech: WarriorsRise TV
107 Daily: Jodi LoDolce
Twitter: @JodiL792
Facebook: Jodi LoDolce
GETTR: @WarriorsRise
TruthSocial:
Jodi LoDolce
If you feel led to support WarriorsRise - go to our donate page on the website or support us by using our PromoCode Below

MyPillow:
PromoCode: WR21

DrStellaMD.com
PromoCode: Jodi
Covicare Package

www.meehanmd.com
Natural Healthcare remedies
Promocode: Warriors23

For Cancer Killing Black Salve
Destroy-Cancer.com
mention: JODI
for Free Shipping

holy spiritchristianitymusiccaspar mccloudhigh frequencypastor caspar mccloudwarriorsrisewarriors4christrisejodi lodolcewarriors rise
