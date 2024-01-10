Donald J. Trump: Stop the Witch Hunt NOW!"

Donald J. Trump: "I wasn’t campaigning, the Election was over. I was doing my duty as President to expose and further investigate a Rigged and Stolen Election. It was my obligation to do so, and the proof found is voluminous and irrefutable.
Therefore, among other reasons, of course I am entitled to IMMUNITY. ADDITIONALLY, I DID NOTHING WRONG. Stop the Witch Hunt NOW!"
@realDonaldTrump
