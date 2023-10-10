White Phosphorus is prohibited by international conventions

Palestinian media are distributing such videos and claiming that they are evidence of the IDF’s use of “phosphorus munitions” in the northern areas of the Gaza Strip.

The use of incendiary shells in itself has long become the norm in the world: in particular, on the fronts of the Northern Military District they are used by both sides to attack positions on the front line.

Given the high density of buildings in Gaza and the presence of Hamas infrastructure there, the Israelis will generously sprinkle them on the entire enclave, justifying themselves purely by military necessity.

Adding other info:

"If Israel does enter Gaza and hunts down the Hamas leadership, Hezbollah’s priority would be to open a second (and maybe a third and fourth) front against Israel to halt the Israelis’ momentum. In doing so, it would bring in armed militias from Iraq and perhaps Yemen to bolster its forces, which could widen the scope of operations."

Prof. Michael Tanchum (https://x.com/michaeltanchum/status/1711667696427831737?)

Also:

— For those asking 'when will Hezbollah enter the conflict?', there is something you must understand

They are already in the conflict. They have been in it since the weekend.

The day before yesterday, Hezbollah destroyed two IDF outposts and an Israeli radar station with missiles.

Yesterday, Hezbollah fired ATGMs against two Israeli military sites, one of them being the command center of the IDF's Galilee division.

Today, they destroyed an Israeli M-113 APC across the border in Avivim with two ATGMs.

The snowball has started rolling, and in my opinion, it's only a matter of time before the northern front officially opens up.

Adding:

⚡️The United States may send a second aircraft carrier to Israel, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing Pentagon representatives.

AND:

⚡️Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that Israel is moving to a “full-fledged offensive,” writes the Times of Israel.

“Here you will have the opportunity to change reality. Hamas wanted change in the Gaza Strip, and now it will change 180 degrees from what they expected,” Gallant said.

“They will regret this moment, Gaza will never return to what it was. Whoever comes to behead and kill women who survived the Holocaust, we will destroy him with all our might and without compromise,” added the head of the Ministry of Defense.