フロリダの人身売買囮捜査で157人の容疑者を逮捕したディズニー従業員。
31 views • 7 months ago

2024年10月18日ポーク郡保安官グレイディ・ジャッドが、4人の潜在的被害者を救出し、ディズニー従業員と25人の不法移民を含む157人の逮捕者を出した人身売買摘発の最新情報を発表した。

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd gives an update on a human trafficking bust that led to the rescue of four potential victims and157 arrests, including a Disney employee and 25 illegal immigrants.

Disney employee busted in Florida human trafficking sting that nabbed 157 suspects
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2nqF_ni5zwc

