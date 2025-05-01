To JESUS who is GOD be the glory for the miraculous compiling of this Documentary. He made it happen. We just rode behind in his wake, praying we could keep up to help expose this final and most extreme hoax in mankind's history.

It is essential to view all 4 PARTS in this 4 PART series, chronologically, to understand this Documentary as a whole.





NASA PROJECT BLUEBEAM

THE ULTIMATE HOAX

PART 3 OF THE 4 PART SERIES





CONTENTS

PART 3

00:00 - 2525 TITLE TRACK

03:43 - THE THIRD STEP - TELEPATHIC ELECTRONIC TWO-WAY COMMUNICATION

04:13 - THE STARGATE PROJECT

08:52 - REMOTE VIEWING, AKA CLAIRVOYANCE / WITCHCRAFT

21:38 - GENERAL MICHAEL AQUINO

25:12 - SABRINA WALLACE

01:03:16 - BIOLOGICAL SENSING IoBNT AND WBAN

01:16:53 - NASA PATENTED MOGELLONS

01:34:18 - TARGETED JUSTICE IS A C.I.A. HONEYPOT

01:39:58 - RAY KURZWEIL SINGULARITY

01:46:33 - EXTREMELY LOW FREQUENCIES (ELF)

01:50:10 - DR. ROBERT BECK- U.S. PSYCHOTRONIC ASSOCIATION

02:14:08 - VOICE TO SKULL, V2K, 'VOICE OF GOD' WEAPON

02:18:09 - 90 YEAR HISTORY OF MIND CONTROL. 1934 YALE UNIVERSITY MIND / BODY EXPERIMENT

02:19:06 - HANS BERGER INVENTOR OF THE ENCEPHALOGRAPH (EEG)

02:19:16 - TIMELINE OF SECRET GOVERNMENT PROJECTS

02:21:31 - LIDAR, THE 1950’S PATENTED, RUSSIAN BRAINWASHING MACHINE. IGOR SMIRNOV

02:30:50 - WASHINGTON STATE FUSION CENTER ACCIDENTALLY RELEASE RECORDS OF REMOTE MIND CONTROL

02:31:18 - COVERT OPERATIONS OF THE NATIONAL SECURITY AGENCY (NSA)





Intro footage from the 1927 film Metropolis - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YXRxcNi6ciY





Thank you SO much to the brilliant musicians for the soundtrack to this Documentary - (All music and sound effect credits in chronological order of their use)

00:00 - Intro - In The Year 2525 - by Zager & Evans - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ZSkMsI5c8w

03:34 - THE X ( Strange Dark Cinematic Sci-Fi music / X-Files theme ) - by PGmusiC - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0B4VWVbBbrM

"The Lab" - Sci-Fi/Horror Ambient Music - Copyright and Royalty Free - by JohnnyDog - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yMpNPtta0us

21:26 - Artifact: A Dark Ambient Sci Fi Journey - Deep Sci Fi Music For Focus & Relaxation - by SpaceWave - Cosmic Relaxation - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MY8y2jPWrnU OWL SOUND EFFECTS - Hooting and Screeching - Maktub_ytv - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YDDvXpZMjOY

25:00 - Binary Code - Interface Sound Effects | Sci-Fi Computer Beeps & Data Processing Sounds - by Sound Response - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y8w-2lzM-C4

Sub Zero: Dark Sci Fi Music For Winter Relaxation (Deep And Relaxing) - by Futurescapes - Sci Fi Ambience - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n--SX54AUZU

01:39:36 - Singularity - by Jon Hopkins - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6MiCLh_j2aY

01:46:21 - Continuous Low Humming Sound | Increase Focus | Dark Screen | Sleep, Meditation - by Peace & Tranquility - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UP8gMReuD-U

01:46:32 - Sound clip of sound transmitted by DUGA-3 - by Najd2 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aOMVdOc9UbE

02:13:55 - SUBSTATION [REMIX] - Blade Runner Ambience: Cozy Cyberpunk Ambient Music for Deep Focus & Relaxation - by Focus Soundscapes - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZZehFteyRsM

02:35:22 - Outro - Carbon Based Lifeforms 5 hours mix ambient chill out electronic - by electronic - by chikkout -

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aKTlGo7QyK0







