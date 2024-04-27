BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
YACHT GIRLS, PROSTITUTION & TRAFFICKING ⚿ [EYES CLOSED WIDE]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
351 views • 12 months ago

Redpill Drifter - YACHT GIRLS, PROSTITUTION, AND TRAFFICKING A huge secret nobody talks about is the underground world of Yacht girls. Models or girls aspiring to be celebrities prostitute themselves for fame and fortune to wealthy clients on yachts.


Many are underage as well.


Source: https://twitter.com/RedpillDrifter/status/1783195201441575329


Thumbnail: https://nypost.com/2023/10/09/man-attacks-yacht-owner-for-trying-to-steal-his-girl-in-video/


AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://giphy.com/explore/girl-on-boat


https://www.reddit.com/r/LAinfluencersnark/comments/17aii8b/yacht_girls/


https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/reports/a38053431/yacht-girl-dark-side/


The Dark World Of Celebrity Trafficking Yacht girls - Secret Underworld Celebrities are hiding


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OLzDJQLBiqs


The Dark World Of Celebrity Trafficking Yacht girls - Secret Underworld Celebrities are hiding


In the entertainment industry, Yachting is the biggest dirty open secret. This is because A-list stars including models, actors, and influencers have been observed or been rumored to be involved in yachting at some point during their careers.


This is the practice of being paid to spend time on a yacht with extremely wealthy clients. For the women, it has become a popular way to raise their profile and clout while making some hefty sums of cash, but it all comes at a hefty price.


Let's dive in an unveil the curtains of this hush hush underworld celebrities don't want you to know about.


Keywords
traffickingcelebritiesprostitutionhomosexual banking mafiamulti pronged attackfame and fortuneyacht girls
