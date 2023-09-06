InfoWars - Jon Bowne Report - The Soros Election Crime Operation Bombshell - 9-04-2023

As Chris Gleason reporting for the Gateway Pundit reported "A bombshell investigation has uncovered jaw-dropping connections between Fani Willis and a sprawling web of election fraud and money laundering activities. The investigation, which spans across multiple states and multiple jurisdictions, has revealed a complex network of illicit operations aimed at undermining the very foundation of our Constitutional Republic and the rule of law. It appears that she is currently playing a key role in orchestrating a systematic scheme to manipulate election outcomes, casting doubt on the integrity of the entire electoral process."

Epoch Times investigative journalist Steven Kovac and Chris Gleason's team uncovered a massive money laundering network of campaign finance contributions being made via ActBlue. Revealing that many of the top ActBlue “Contributors” never actually made the documented individual contributions. This criminal money laundering enterprise operates at the Federal, state and local levels. The first local elected official identified as part of this ongoing money laundering operation was Alvin Bragg. Exposed by James O’Keefe and his people at O’Keefe Media Group who captured many unwitting “Money Laundering Smurfs” in Maryland. Alvin Bragg received massive numbers of campaign finance contributions from this network of individuals who had been identified as smurfs. The investigation into Alvin Bragg also helped to uncover the use of pre-paid credit and debit cards in the structuring of the campaign finance contributions and the payment of ballot harvesting mules. It was recently discovered that 222 contributions to Atlanta DA Fani Willis' campaign that had ZERO donor information. While, One of the out of state Fani Willis campaign contributors had made over 9,178 individual contributions just at the federal level since 2018. "Another individual “Fani Willis Campaign Contributor” who had made a single campaign contribution was also identified as a “INDIVIDUAL CONTRIBUTOR” making campaign finance contributions using addresses in multiple states to include Florida, Wisconsin, Illinois, and New York." Illicit campaign finance funds were also identified in the campaigns of Wisconsin Supreme Court race of Janet Protasiewicz and Ralph Warnock. And spread to states such as Missouri, Maryland, Wisconsin, Arizona, and then into every single state. Meanwhile this nationwide money laundering RICO enterprise is making more and more contributions to PACs and these PACs are financing local candidates. This RICO operation is at the heart of the Democrat party's ability to retain power. A full fledged organized crime operation with strong ties to a myriad of Soros connected organizations. Operating with a one world government agenda to destroy the United States. Now delivered on a silver platter to an unwilling Congress ushering in its own demise. ~Jon Bowne

