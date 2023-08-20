Mel K & Dr. James Thorp, MD - Following the COVID Money Trail

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Aug 18, 2023) Dr. James Thorp explains how all of the major medical institutions in America have been corrupted and fully captured.
Article by Dr. Thorp: "As Evidence of Harm Mounts, Silence Becomes Reprehensible!": https://www.americaoutloud.news/as-evidence-of-harm-mounts-silence-becomes-reprehensible/
Learn more about Dr. James Thorp, MD and his work:
https://freedomintruth.substack.com
https://twitter.com/jathorpmfm
The full interview by Mel K: https://rumble.com/v38zvjz-mel-k-and-dr.-james-thorp-md-the-covid-money-trail-and-why-we-must-fight-on.html