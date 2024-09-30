BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 358 - As It Was So It Is
Darkness Is Falling
Darkness Is Falling
64 views • 7 months ago

We KNOW Satan is the Androgyne god and all those who have believed his Gnosis Lie want to be Transsexual gods by integrating BOTH male and female into ONE BODY. It stands to reason then that the Papal Beast being at the PINNACLE of Satan’s power pyramid is also a Trans-Gendered man - woman god creature. WHY would it NOT be so? Let us LOOK carefully at WHO these people really are and NOT what they SEEM to be!

KNOWING these things and Knowing that people have been embracing this Gnostic dualistic LIE of “Equilibrium” and Oneness” for 6000 years we can come to the conclusion that the World Power hierarchy today which most people believe to be dominated and controlled by men IS IN FACT controlled by TRANSSEXUAL FTM WOMEN. It doesn’t matter what field we look at. Women parading openly as MEN control Politics, Business, Culture, Education and RELIGION. People have been totally deceived by APPEARANCES and by the idea that there CAN’T POSSIBLY be that many Trannies “out there.” There are 100’s of millions of them if not BILLIONS.


Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com


How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html


Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html


The Holy Spirit

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html


The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html


The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html


The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Thirteen Pages - 368 Videos

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html


Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7


Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5


Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling


BitChute - Darkness Is Falling


Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth


You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channels 1 + 3


pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling


Brighteon - Darkness Is Falling


Joe Lillie Channels:


BitChute: "Street Preacher 5.0" - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/h5b98YmpPsVy/


You Tube: “REDEEMING THE TIME” - https://www.youtube.com/@thedaysareevil


Rumble: “timesuchasthis" - https://rumble.com/user/timesuchasthis


Brighteon: "REDEEMING THE TIME” - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/j0elillie

Keywords
sciencedeceptionromanjesus christeducationhistoryjesuitvaticanpopesecret societieshumanismroman catholicismbible truthastro-theologyreligion and spiritualityfalse cults
