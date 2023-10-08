The war of emotions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Hamas terrorist infiltrators have committed countless atrocities. They have killed, raped, and looted.
For any non-Jews who wish to assist Israel in our fight against terror we would recommend SAR-EL. The SAR-EL is an international volunteer organization that helps the IDF with non combat activities. It is also possible to donate to SAR-EL. If you are looking to join the SAR-EL here are a couple of things that you would want to know.
SAR-EL is a non-military organization that assists the IDF; therefore, military experience is not required.
As a member of the SAR-EL you will be depending on your role expected to do physical work.
You must be over the age of 18 to join.
Vaccination against Covid-19 is strongly encouraged.
if you still want to join, please read the full list of rules and qualifications on the official SAR-EL website.
Thank You.
To donate or Join: https://www.sar-el.org/
Full list of rules and qualifications: https://www.sar-el.org/programs/