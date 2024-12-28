Nate Marino, Toxic Government, Vaccines, War, Satire, Francis Schaeffer, Minister Denzel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Topic list:
* NATE MARINO IS DEAD...so he says.
* Your government has nothing better to do than take your money and HARM you with it.
* Betrayal of trust is the pinnacle of grievous crime.
* Animal abusers will get harsh judgment under Johnny because of their INTENT.
* If viruses are a scam then 100% of vaccines have NO positive purpose.
* 2009: the West’s billionaires meet at Rockefeller University to discuss how better to play Satan Claus for you...really!
* Bill Gates: Mr. Population Control is now Mr. Vaccination
* You give the government the authority to carry guns that they then ban for you and turn on you!
* The “winners” of “war” get their crimes erased and even the “losers” get co-opted if they are evil enough.
* WWII Japan was filled with demons who were punished by the Satanic-controlled West.
* One of the worst things you can do is have a baby in a hospital.
* Werner Klemperer: the only Converso-return-deathbed-Jew!
* “RU486” is funny to them.
* True satire only comes from CATHOLIC comedians like Bill Burr.
* The mark of a movie that’s more Catholic than Jew.
* What did Frank Schaeffer admit about himself and his theologian father?
* Ezekiel 33 and Revelation 6.
* The keys to the success of all the biggest “Christian” preachers.
* Frankie Schaeffer is a “Christian Atheist”.
_____________________
SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/