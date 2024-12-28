Nate Marino, Toxic Government, Vaccines, War, Satire, Francis Schaeffer, Minister Denzel

Topic list:

* NATE MARINO IS DEAD...so he says.

* Your government has nothing better to do than take your money and HARM you with it.

* Betrayal of trust is the pinnacle of grievous crime.

* Animal abusers will get harsh judgment under Johnny because of their INTENT.

* If viruses are a scam then 100% of vaccines have NO positive purpose.

* 2009: the West’s billionaires meet at Rockefeller University to discuss how better to play Satan Claus for you...really!

* Bill Gates: Mr. Population Control is now Mr. Vaccination

* You give the government the authority to carry guns that they then ban for you and turn on you!

* The “winners” of “war” get their crimes erased and even the “losers” get co-opted if they are evil enough.

* WWII Japan was filled with demons who were punished by the Satanic-controlled West.

* One of the worst things you can do is have a baby in a hospital.

* Werner Klemperer: the only Converso-return-deathbed-Jew!

* “RU486” is funny to them.

* True satire only comes from CATHOLIC comedians like Bill Burr.

* The mark of a movie that’s more Catholic than Jew.

* What did Frank Schaeffer admit about himself and his theologian father?

* Ezekiel 33 and Revelation 6.

* The keys to the success of all the biggest “Christian” preachers.

* Frankie Schaeffer is a “Christian Atheist”.



_____________________

