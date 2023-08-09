Victoria 'F- the EU' Nuland Finds A Cold Shoulder In Niger

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Ron Paul Liberty Report
Oh the irony. Acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland is best known for her central role in the 2014 Ukraine coup that overthrew an elected government. Now she's traveling down to Niger warning the post-coup government to return to constitutional order! Is it any wonder that no one in authority wanted anything to do with her while she was there? Also today a hysterical Nancy Pelosi proclaims that Trump being elected, “...cannot happen, or we will not be the United States of America.” Isn't that an attack on our electoral system? Indictment anyone?
Get your tickets to the Ron Paul Institute Sept. 2nd DC Conference:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/which-way-america-tickets-665436647927