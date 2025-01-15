© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Douglas Rushkoff: Why Judaism is a "corrosive force" (Protocols of Zion, Marc Levin, 2005)
American-Jewish media theorist and author Douglas Rushkoff on why Judaism is a "corrosive force". In 2012, Rushkoff was declared the sixth most influential thinker in the world by MIT Technology Review. Excerpt of the 2005 documentary "Protocols of Zion" by American-Jewish filmmaker Marc Levin.
Mirrored - Swiss Policy Research
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net