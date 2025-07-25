THE EPSTEIN LIST PSYOP IS A BAIT ⅋ SWITCH FROM 🔞 THE WORLDWIDE CHILD SEX TRAFFICKING BEING EXPOSED

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is why democrats are running the "Epstein psyop" ie pretending to care about it.. they don't. It's to distract you from the Biden missing children epidemic.
https://x.com/TootslilFighter/status/1948590475876704507
Rapid Response 47 - White House Deputy Chief of Staff @StephenM says the true number of missing migrant children that Biden trafficked across the open border is 450,000 [and we all know that the number is far beyond that figure - VfB].
"Democrats have committed crimes to which they can NEVER be forgiven — and Donald Trump is cleaning it up."
Source: https://x.com/RapidResponse47/status/1948563609958674727
Thumbnail: https://thatoregonlife.com/2025/02/epstein-list-release/