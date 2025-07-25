BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
THE EPSTEIN LIST PSYOP IS A BAIT ⅋ SWITCH FROM 🔞 THE WORLDWIDE CHILD SEX TRAFFICKING BEING EXPOSED
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
690 followers
0
47 views • 1 month ago

This is why democrats are running the "Epstein psyop" ie pretending to care about it.. they don't. It's to distract you from the Biden missing children epidemic.


https://x.com/TootslilFighter/status/1948590475876704507


Rapid Response 47 - White House Deputy Chief of Staff @StephenM says the true number of missing migrant children that Biden trafficked across the open border is 450,000 [and we all know that the number is far beyond that figure - VfB].


"Democrats have committed crimes to which they can NEVER be forgiven — and Donald Trump is cleaning it up."


Source: https://x.com/RapidResponse47/status/1948563609958674727


Thumbnail: https://thatoregonlife.com/2025/02/epstein-list-release/

Keywords
psyopbait and switchworldwide child sex trafficking ringepstein listmulti pronged offensive
