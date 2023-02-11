Central Bank Digital Currencies Can 'Be Programmed' And 'Used Against You!'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIRRORED from GBNews
7 Feb 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JLGtYnoZZ-k&ab_channel=GBNews
'The money can just be programmed to be used against you... It's a really efficient way for governments to implement their political and woke agendas.'
Layah Heilpern joins Nigel Farage to discuss how a central bank digital currency (CBDC) would give the government greater control.