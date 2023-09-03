BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Weaponization of the Federal Government 3-9-23 Hearing on Twitter Documents About Content Decisions
alltheworldsastage
alltheworldsastage
1009 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
42 views • 04/16/2023

Weaponization of the Federal Government 3-9-23 Hearing on Twitter Documents About Content Decisions

C-SPANhttps://www.c-span.org/video/?526578-1/house-panel-examines-twitter-moderation-practices


March 9, 2023

Hearing on Twitter Documents About Content Moderation Decisions


The House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government held a hearing to examine internal Twitter documents concerning content moderation decisions made by the social media company. These documents were often referred to as the “Twitter Files,” and were made public in December 2022. Journalist Matt Taibbi and author Michael Shellenberger were among those given access to the documents. Both testified for more than two hours on what these documents contained, with a focus on alleged First Amendment rights suppression by Twitter. Lawmakers from both parties throughout the hearing engaged in tense exchanges over the content of these documents

Keywords
freedomvaccinescensorshipwhopandemicfreespeechmandatesmaskscoronavirusquarantineslockdownscovid19social distancingplandemiccurfewsthegreatresetdancingnursescovidmandatesvaccinemandatestiktoknursesnoamnestythenewnormal
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy