"AIDS" WAS SV40 AND HOMICIDAL PROTOCOLS (SHARE)

Remarque88
Dec 20, 2023
THE "VACCINE" BROUGHT "AIDS" BACK WITH A NEW NAME
Association Between SV40 and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/epdf/10.1080/10428190310001623784?needAccess=true
Conventional epidemiology and the link between SV40 and human cancers
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanonc/article/PIIS1470204503010246/fulltext
Serological evidence of SV40 infections in HIV-infected and HIV-negative adults
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9557293/
REMARQUE88 CHANNEL - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GISyVy9bw05Q/Professor Murakami video - https://twitter.com/deSunShineBand/status/1654935743150583809
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/WGj4h1IMqawK/
