Is science dangerous?

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

US Senator MD Angela Alsobrooks: I have 17 seconds left. Let me just ask you then, so what different vaccine schedule would you say I should have received?

Robert Kennedy Jr: I mean, the Poland article suggests that blacks need fewer antigens, you get the same measles vaccine but...

US Senator MD Angela Alsobrooks: This is so dangerous. Mr Kennedy, with all due respect that is so dangerous, your voice would be a voice that parents would listen to.

Robert Kennedy Jr: The truth, it's science

US Senator MD Angela Alsobrooks: That is so dangerous, I will be voting against your nomination because your views are dangerous to our state and to our country.

Robert Kennedy Jr: I mean, do you think science is dangerous, Senator? This is published, peer-reviewed studies.

US Senator MD Angela Alsobrooks: I yield.

01/30/2025 - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testifies at confirmation hearing (Day 2): https://www.youtube.com/live/YP869FT-e7Y?si=5KqG5ZghHX3wBmQZ

ASCPT published study by G.A. Poland: 10/31/2007 - Heterogeneity in Vaccine Immune Response: The Role of Immunogenetics and the Emerging Field of