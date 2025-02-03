Is science dangerous?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )
US Senator MD Angela Alsobrooks: I have 17 seconds left. Let me just ask you then, so what different vaccine schedule would you say I should have received?
Robert Kennedy Jr: I mean, the Poland article suggests that blacks need fewer antigens, you get the same measles vaccine but...
US Senator MD Angela Alsobrooks: This is so dangerous. Mr Kennedy, with all due respect that is so dangerous, your voice would be a voice that parents would listen to.
Robert Kennedy Jr: The truth, it's science
US Senator MD Angela Alsobrooks: That is so dangerous, I will be voting against your nomination because your views are dangerous to our state and to our country.
Robert Kennedy Jr: I mean, do you think science is dangerous, Senator? This is published, peer-reviewed studies.
US Senator MD Angela Alsobrooks: I yield.
01/30/2025 - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testifies at confirmation hearing (Day 2): https://www.youtube.com/live/YP869FT-e7Y?si=5KqG5ZghHX3wBmQZ
ASCPT published study by G.A. Poland: 10/31/2007 - Heterogeneity in Vaccine Immune Response: The Role of Immunogenetics and the Emerging Field of