Real Talk with Pastor Ben Graham 8.20.23 | Real Talk with Kevin Sorbo and Aaron Spraddlin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastor Ben Graham is joined by famous actor Kevin Sorbo who is best known for his role in Hercules, Andromeda, and God's Not Dead! Together they discuss the complexities of Hollywood and how evil and anti-Christian the industry real is; so tune in and watch yourself!
CSID: a22259b38e17e4e0
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co