Support Your Freedom to Speak:
TRIGGERED Q&A | Don Jr is asked about Lin Wood potentially being part of “Q Team”
TRIGGERED Q&A clip  |  Don Jr is asked about Lin Wood potentially being part of “Q Team”. He says “zero chance” that he is and essentially insinuates that Lin is a grifting moron 🤣


The Storm Has Arrived comments: Also interesting to hear Don Jr talk about Q like this. The vibe I get is he knows it’s real, though he concedes he doesn’t know anyone on Q Team. He goes on to say the movement seems like it’s composed of patriotic Americans that hate pedophiles 💯



https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/13952


