153-Interview with Daphne Andrews-Republican Candidate for the House of Delegates-WV 99th Delegate District

Richard and Daphne discuss various issues concerning West Virginia politics, including Daphne's stances on energy policies, including solar farms, the integrity of election systems, and the importance of strengthening family values. They also addressed practical matters such as the need for a second exit road from the Shannondale community and concerns about property tax assessment increases.